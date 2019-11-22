Free medical camp for cops to check stress in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: A free health screening camp was organised at seven divisional headquarters for law and order and traffic police personnel of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Thursday.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat inaugurated the camp at Kushaiguda police station. Under this, super specialty hospitals will conduct free check-up every Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said police personnel were under stress and faced difficulties in the line of duty. After the health check-up for the police personnel through the camp, the healthcare providers would provide best medical treatment at the corporate level using Arogya Bhadratha scheme. He also advised police personnel to spare one hour every day on physical exercise and follow a strict diet.

The health camps are being conducted by Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Yashoda Hospitals, Kamineni Hospitals, Care Hospitals, Medicover , Maxvision, among others.

Police personnel who rescued survivors of accidents, suicide attempts and provided first-aid during cardiac arrest were presented with the First Responder Awards.

