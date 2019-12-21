Free medical camp for the needy in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: A free mega medical and health camp is being held at Ayaan Hospital, Kankamamidi, Moinabad, from December, 9 to December, 22.

Free facilities to poor and economically backward patients will be provided in the department of general medicine, general surgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics, gynaecology, ENT, TB and chest diseases, dermatology and ophthalmology.

Free medical check-up, free investigation facilities free CT Scan, X Ray and services like complete diabetic check-up, complete heart check-up, ante natal check-up, required surgical procedures will being provided and free food for all in-patient and lunch is provided to all out-patients during the camp days, according to a press release.

