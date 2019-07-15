Free midday meal at District Library a boon for youth

By | Published: 1:03 am

Nizamabad: The free midday meal programme launched by former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha successfully completed one year at the District Library. Kavitha has been running this scheme for the past one year using her own resources.

The former MP decided to launch the programme as every day hundreds of youth, students and readers arrive to the library to prepare for competitive exams. They come from Nizamabad and its surrounding villages, Bodhan and Armoor sub-divisions, in the morning and return in the.

Ravi, a regular at the library, said they used to spend money on food before the launch of the programme but not they don’t have to worry.

TRS senior leader Ramkishan Rao celebrated the free meal programme by cutting a cake. He said that the programme has come as a boom for these unemployed youth.

NUDA Chairman Ch Prabhakar Reddy, Jagruthi State Secretary Lakshminarayana Bharadwaj, TRS Minority leader Naveed Iqbal and others participated.