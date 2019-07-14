Free photography workshop for govt school students in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:28 am

Hyderabad: A three-day free photography workshop for underprivileged children in government schools kicked off at State Art Gallery on Saturday. The workshop, being organised by Indian Photography Festival (IPF) in association with Teach For India, will be held on Saturdays i.e on July 13, 20 and 27.

“The workshop is being organised as run-up to the Indian photography festival. The workshop will be very useful to identify the untapped talent of government school students, who hardly get a chance to dabble in photography. We are planning to conduct similar programs in the future,” Aquin Mathews, the Festival Director of the Indian Photo Festival, in a press release said.

Organisers said that the whole purpose of this workshop is to give the students, a general idea about photography and create an exhibition of the images shot by the students during this workshop.

There were ten participants both boys and girls and all between 11 to 15 years. They were all from 6 to 10th grade from Government Schools including Khushbow Vidya Niketan, Girls High School, Bowenpally and Malakpet, Grace Model School, New Madhu High School, and Madina Mission.

