Free power supply to Telangana farmers will continue

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The power sector in the State has been the centre of some attention recently with some Opposition parties targeting power utilities and the government over the manner in which the sector was functioning.

The government on its part, made it clear on Monday that not only would it continue free power supply to farmers but was making a provision in the Budget towards power subsidies.

The government set the record straight on Monday saying it had so far paid Rs 20,925 crore to the power sector for supply of free power to farmers. It also cleared Rs 9,695 crore loans of Discoms under the UDAY Scheme and paid the Singareni Collieries Rs 5,772 crore towards dues owed to the coal mining major by power utilities.

The past five years witnessed the government step up to make payments totaling Rs 42,632 crore as financial assistance to the utilities.