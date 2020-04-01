Free rice distribution begins in Telangana

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Hyderabad: Distribution of 12 kg rice per person among white ration card holders commenced across the State on Wednesday. About 2.8 crore people will receive about 3.34 lakh tonnes of rice in the State as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Formally launching the distribution programme at a fair price shop in Khairatabad in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy said the State government decided to distribute 12 kg rice per person to all 87.54 lakh white ration cards, benefiting about 2.8 crore people. “Due to the lockdown being implemented to prevent further spread of coronavirus, several poor and needy people are unable to earn their income. The Chief Minister took a humane decision which will feed these families during the lockdown period,” he said.

The rice is being distributed through about 17,000 ration shops which will function for an extended period based on the rush. The white ration card holders need not wait for their ration in front of shops and instead, will be allowed to take their quota of rice based on a token system which was adopted to avoid crowds. The beneficiaries should follow the government guidelines including social distancing and personal hygiene. The ration shop dealers have been instructed to draw markings at a distance of at least 3 feet at their shops and also make handwash or sanitisers available for customers.

The Civil Supplies Corporation also made arrangements for distribution of 12 kg rice per person to migrant labourers from other States who are now stranded in the State. The authorities have set aside 4,058 tonnes rice worth Rs 13 crore. “All arrangements have been made as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. We will commence distribution of rice to migrant labourers as well,” Srinivas Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the Corporation established toll free number 1967 and 1800 425 00333 at its office in Hyderabad. People can lodge their complaints or give suggestions for effective implementation of the rice distribution. The toll free number has been receiving about 300 calls every day, with majority of complaints on ration distribution, excess prices, free rice and even LPG gas distribution. Further, the Corporation also established another control room at its office with phone number 040-2333611.

