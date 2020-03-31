Free rice distribution in Telangana from April 1

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has issued clear guidelines to be followed while distributing 12 kg of free rice per unit to white card holders starting from April 1.

Commissioner of Civil Supplies, in a circular issued on Tuesday, said that tokens must be issued to all card holders with time slots to avoid crowding at fair price shops.

Social distancing must be ensured at all fair price shops by keeping three feet of distance between each card holder. Water, soaps, sanitizers, should be made available at the fair price shops to prevent spread of Covid 19. It was also decided to exempt bio metric authentification in e-PoS machines by using the third person authentification in the presence of sarpanches, or village revenue officer or panchayat secretary or any other authorized person irrespective of existing limit on number of authentifications per FPS.

Rice distribution shall be done after bio-metric authentification through e-PoS machines only to the cardholders who had availed ration for the last three months. A daily progress report shall be furnished to Commissioner’s office every day by 5 PM without fail. Officers must ensure sufficient stocks of rice for smooth distribution among the card holders.

The District Collectors must give wide publicity and ensure that card holders draw their ration as per the entitlement as per the time slot allocated to them. Collectors and rationing Officers were told that the there is no time limit for distribution as tokens will be distributed to card holders. Distribution timings can be decided basin on local convenience.

