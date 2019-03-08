Free sand for house construction in Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Bhadrachalam(Kothagudem): The district administration on Friday gave permission to transport sand from river Godavari free of cost for the construction of houses in the temple town, according to MLA P Veeraiah.

Speaking to the media, he said they had recently spoken to the District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini regarding the issue. The official agreed to the proposal and would soon issue orders in that connection, he said.

“Sand from the river must strictly be for the purpose of house construction within the limits of Bhadrachalam town”, he said.

He also said a Minority Residential School would be allotted to Bhadrachalam. The Collector agreed to issue orders provided a proper accommodation was identified to run. Efforts would be made to locate a building to accommodate the school, Veeraiah said.