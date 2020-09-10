By | Published: 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Women Cancer Awareness month, CARE Hospitals, Hitec City, is organising a free second opinion consultation for cancer patients, who are suffering with breast cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, blood cancers (adults and paediatrics) between 10 am and 5 pm from September 9.

Lack of access to healthcare facilities and the absence of a comprehensive screening programme are the main reasons that affect prognosis, as most women get diagnosed at a much more advanced stage of cancer. Through this free second opinion consultation, women would be able to understand their medical condition better, said Dr Tanushree, facility chief operating officer, CARE Hospitals, Hitec City. For registrations: 8523074262, 9701245678.

