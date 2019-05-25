Free textbooks to Telangana govt schools before academic year

By | Published: 12:56 am 1:12 am

Hyderabad: Government schools across the State will this year receive free textbooks much before the academic year begins. As of May 24, 99 per cent of over 1.45 crore required textbooks have been dispatched to district points and in several places, they have reached the mandal level as well.

All district education officers have been directed to dispatch the textbooks to the schools by May 28. With the reopening of schools postponed to June 12, this will mean that this year, textbooks will reach schools at least two weeks before classes begin.

S Venkateshwara Sharma, Director, Government Text Book Press, told Telangana Today that the remaining textbooks would be sent in a couple of days. As per directions, all schools would receive their free component textbooks before the start of the academic year, Sharma said.

QR codes

As reported in these columns earlier, the Physics and Biological Science textbooks of Class VIII will have Quick Response (QR) Codes. These codes will help students and teachers access additional content related to the subjects concerned through Diksha, a mobile application of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Students can also learn new concepts and experiments through the videos besides enrol in courses and take up assignment works through the mobile application. The content can be accessed by scanning the QR code printed on the textbook via the mobile app or students and teachers can sign in on the Diksha website. Apart from accessing online content, students can also download the same and view it in offline mode.

Like last year, each textbook, including for per student subject and medium wise, will have unique code numbers. This is being done to curb black marketing and to ensure that free textbooks reach the students studying in government schools.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.