Free vaccination camp held in Hyderabad

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) organised free vaccination camps in over 170 centres across the country. IIL has been organising these vaccination and rabies awareness camps at veterinary dispensaries, NGOs across the country every year on ‘World Zoonosis Day’ which is observed every year on July 6.

Around 50,000 doses of RAKSHARAB (anti-rabies vaccine) produced by IIL was administered free of cost in as many as 20 States and Union Territories through veterinary dispensaries, NGOs, etc.

On the occasion of World Zoonosis Day, Dr K Anand Kumar, managing director, Indian Immunologicals Limited, said, “IIL is truly a ‘One Health’ company, playing a significant role in providing cost-effective tools for the control of various zoonotic diseases in the country including the dreaded rabies. Working with various other stake holders including the common public, IIL is determined to eradicate disease.”

“IIL wishes to spread the message that preventive vaccination is a proven and cost-effective means to minimise incidence of zoonotic diseases. Effective implementation of Swachh Bharat programme and preventive vaccination would vastly improve the health status of the country,” says Dr Prasanna Deshpande, deputy managing director, Indian Immunologicals Limited.