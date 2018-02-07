Free Wi-Fi now in Hyderabad for segregating waste

By | Published: 12:25 am 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Segregate the garbage into wet and dry, dispose it separately and every time you do that, get free internet access for 45 minutes.

To promote the practise of garbage segregation and as part of Swachh Survekhsan, Rekarmate, which is involved in urban waste management solutions, has set up a Wifi dustbin in Golnaka. The pilot bin was inaugurated by Mayor B Rammohan who appreciated the initiative and promised support from the government.

To use the Wifi dustbin, one has to turn the Wifi on their phone and connect to ‘Rekarmate-1’ and a web browser pops out. Then drop the segregated waste in the designated bin, blue for dry waste and green for wet, to get a four digit code displayed on the LED screen. Enter the code on the web browser in the phone and sign in/sign up, to get uninterrupted access to Internet for the next 45 minutes.

Rekarmate said launch of Wifi dustbins was a thoughtful attempt to raise awareness about waste segregation in Hyderabad during this Swachh Survekshan 2018.