Freedom oil extends support to orphan, destitute children

Hyderabad: Freedom Refined Healthy Cooking Oil, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, is collaborating with Hyderabad-based voluntary organisation Spoorthi Foundation to provide support to orphan and destitute children.

As part of the initiative, the Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil Range donated Rs 4 lakh to the Foundation to support the children. To further assist the cause of the orphans, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil Range is also launching a charity event known as ‘Freedom Melody’ in which noted singer Alka Yagnik will perform at Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur on June 22.

The proceeds from the fund raising event, in which over 2,000 persons are expected to attend, will be presented to Spoorthi Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, vice president (sales and marketing), Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil Range said the initiative would go a long way in helping orphans and girl child and urged people to participate in large numbers at the fund raising event.