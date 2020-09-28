Freedom Oil launches ‘Bangaru Telangana’ song

Bangaru Telangana anthem is a tribute to all the people in the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus and all the people at home who have supported the lockdown, said P Chandrashekhara Reddy, vice-president, Sales and Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: To celebrate the spirit of Telangana and recognise the efforts of people fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, a song “Bangaru Telangana — Telangana Anthem” was composed and launched by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils.

The anthem features prominent personalities, including badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, Principle Secretary Industry Jayesh Ranjan, actor Sree Vishnu and Managing Director, Gemini Edibles and Fats India Private Limited, Pradeep Chowdhry. The lyrics were written by Tapaswi Sreeram and the music was composed by Achu Rajamani.

P Chandrashekhara Reddy, vice-president, Sales and Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, said: “The Bangaru Telangana anthem is a tribute to all the people in the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus and all the people at home who have supported the lockdown.”

