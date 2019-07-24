‘Freedom’ oil launches new offer

By | Published: 12:37 am 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil Range Oil on Wednesday launched new Freedom Lite and Brite promotional offer to its customers. As per the offer, for every purchase of one litre pouch/ bottle of Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, customer will get one scotch brite (scrub pad) worth Rs.10 for free. Freedom is a leading brand of sunflower oil and currently ranks no.1 by market share in the Sunflower Oil category in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, a press release said.

P Chandra Sekhara Reddy, vice-president, sales and marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil Range said, “We always explore avenues to create and maintain consumer excitement by enhancing customer value. With Freedom Lite and Brite offer, we hope that the customers will get the freedom to eat and the freedom to relish.”

