Freemasons of Telangana donate 4,000 hand sanitisers to GHMC

By | Published: 2:54 pm

Hyderabad: The Freemasons of Telangana donated 4,000 hand sanitisers to GHMC, Secunderabad Zone, for the distribution to their field staff of sanitisation and entomology.

Freemasons of Telangana team comprising three Assistant Regional Grand Masters, Madanmohan Lal, G. Maddulete and D. Ramchandram called on B.Srinivas Reddy, Zonal Commissioner of GHMC, Secunderabad Zone and handed over the hand sanitiser units, costing Rs.1.12 lakh, prepared as per the formulation recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO).

Freemasons of Telangana also took up a drive ‘Project Bun’ and for more than three weeks now has been distributing 1,500 bun, banana and biscuits every morning at various locations in the city to GHMC sweepers, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .