Freemasons of TS offers essentials, food to the needy in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 9:08 pm 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: In the wake of the complete lockdown, Freemasons of Telangana has been providing relief material, including groceries – rice, toor dal, edible oil, tamarind, chilli powder and salt, to the poor and needy apart from cooked food at Market Street, Secunderabad, Medipally, Uppal and Bowduppal.

The food and groceries were being provided with the support of Rachakond Police Commissionerate, Chaitanyapuri, Medipally, Uppal and Market Street police stations, and the total value of the relief given out so far has been around Rs 10 lakh.

Freemasons of Telangana had supplied 700 kg rice, 100 kg toor dal, 60 litres of edible oil, 6 kg of chilli powder to Amma Odi, an orphanage in the presence of Y Narsimha Reddy, ACP of Malkajgir and B Anji Reddy, Station House Officer of Medipally.

Groceries were provided to the poor, slum, hut dwellers and others under Rachakonda police limits.

