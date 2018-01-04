Adilabad’s winter chill may affect food chain, say botanists

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Adilabad: The recent record-breaking dip in temperatures of Adilabad district could leave an adverse impact on the food chain, say botanists.

The freezing weather conditions may invite winter tolerant invasive species and thus lead to unavailability of native food plants for herbivores.

In the third week of December last, the district recorded 3.8 degrees Celsius, surpassing a 120-year-old record. Certain parts of the region situated in dense forests registered 3.5 degrees Celsius. The region witnessed 4.3 degrees Celsius on December 20. It had witnessed a similar dip in temperature in 2014 with the recorded temperature at 4 degrees Celsius and 5.2 degrees Celsius in 2006.

Dr E Narasimha Murthy, Assistant Professor at the Department of Botany, Satavahana University of Karimnagar, said the process of flowering and fruit formation of native tropical plants would be delayed due to cold weather conditions consequently affecting the food chain.

“Herbivores rely on grass and certain herbs abundant in erstwhile Adilabad. But photosynthesis in grass and herbal plants is reduced during long winters and chilly weather. Sometimes, grass dries and as a result, winter tolerant invasive species start growing altering the food chain of animals,” said Murthy.

Due to unavailability of native grass and herbs, herbivores might face starvation or migrate to other regions in search of food. Such animals fall prey to poachers and might become extinct over a period of time. This situation might leave a catastrophic impact on the ecosystem.

Murthy said botanists, academicians, and researchers must carry out long-term study on this phenomenon in erstwhile Adilabad district and provide solutions for protecting biodiversity.