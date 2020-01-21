French author Irène Frain’s affair with India

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Celebrated French author Irène Frain is set to visit the city for a talk about her books and career. She is known for her novel, biographies and essays, dealing with stories based on research uncovering little known aspects of history. She is a rare combination of an esthete and an author addressing social issues. India plays a central role in both her life and work.

Le Nabab, her first novel was set in India during the British rivalry with Indian rulers and French. After this first novel and visit, India became both a regular theme and destination for the famous French writer and since then, she dedicated a novel to Phoolan Devi in 1993, to the Bishnoi community in 2011, and an essay on Gandhi in 2007. Her other books revolve around the life of Simone de Beauvoir, Marie Curie, and more recently of a French woman who followed her lover who was sent to Siberia for trying to overthrow the feudal rule in early 19th century Russia.

Irène is also a pioneer in revealing forgotten episodes of history such as the one of the shipwrecked crew and passengers of a French slave ship in the 18th century. Bibliophiles will get a chance to interact with the author when she gives a talk at Malkha on January 22 at 3: 30 p.m. in English, those familiar with French can also head to Alliance française de Hyderabad for her talk in French at 10: 30 a.m.

