French Open qualifiers: Prajnesh advances, Nagal exits

Paris: Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran overcame a sluggish start to advance to the second round of the French Open men’s singles qualifying event but country’s top player Sumit Nagal bowed out after a close defeat, here on Monday.

Seeded 16th, Nagal lost 6-7 (4) 5-7 to Germany’s seasoned player Dustin Brown in one hour and 47 minutes. Prajnesh, India’s second-highest ranked singles player, got the better of Turkey’s Cem Ilkel 6-3 6-1 after losing his service early in his opening qualifier of the clay court Grand Slam.

Another Indian featuring in the qualifying draw is Ramkumar Ramanathan, who is up against local wildcard Tristan Lamasine.