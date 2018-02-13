French treat awaits Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing ‘Bonjour India’ cultural festival, an aerial performance will be held at People’s Plaza on February 13. The French performance company ‘Transe Express’ will present the show titled ‘Celestial Carillon’, inspired by childhood memories of the carillon – a music box with an automatic set of bells.

The project is brought here by the Embassy of France with the support of Krishnakriti Foundation, Alliance Francaise of Hyderabad and the government of Telangana.

“France has an expertise in performance art in public spaces. We are excited to share this amazing experience with the Indian audience. It’s going to be a spectacle for one and all. It will take the streets over by storm, and is sure to be remembered for a long time to come,” said Dr Bertrand de Hartingh, curator general, Bonjour India.

Since 1987, Transe Express has been entering the maze of the cities, playing with their articulations and surprising passers-by. Their aerial performance combines theatre, music and fine arts. A bewitching orchestra of 17 bell-ringers and aerialists will be lifted 55 metres skywards in this ‘magical concert’.