Fresh controversy rocks Kakatiya University

Warangal: It seems controversies have become the order of the day in Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal.

Even as the university administration is reportedly gearing up to issue termination orders to 36 assistant professors (regular) following the decision by the Executive Council (EC), which was held on November 15 in Hyderabad, another controversy of irregularities in the appointment of the contractual and part-time faculty members has surfaced, much to the shock of the incumbent administration, which only has in-charge Vice-Chancellor.

While a total of 193 contractual and 220 part-time teaching faculty are working with the university and its constituent colleges, it is alleged that a majority of them were appointed without the recommendation of the Departmental Committee (DC).

“As per the norms, the DC of the department concerned has to issue a notification for the appointment of contractual or part-time teachers based on workload, and it should conduct interviews. The interview board must have a nominee from the Vice-Chancellor’s office, dean of the particular faculty, head of the department, chairperson of the Board of Studies (BoS), a nominee from SC/ST faculty and an external expert (from another university),” said a senior scholar and social activist Dr Suresh Devath.

He alleged that flouting the norms, the appointments were made as per the wishes of the Heads of Departments and Vice-Chancellors. “The irregularities have started during N Lingamurthy’s office as the V-C and became rampant during B Venkataratnam’s term,” Suresh alleged and demanded an inquiry into the matters by the university administration or the State government.

According to a student union leader, a majority of the contractual lecturers had influenced the then V-Cs in different ways and got the jobs.

Meanwhile, sources said several non-teaching staff working as the part-time teachers receiving the salary as a regular employee and also remuneration as the part-time teacher.

“For example, a lab assistant in engineering college (co-education) is working as the part-time teacher in the Public Administration Department,” Suresh said.

