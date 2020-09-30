Fresh electoral rolls for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyd Graduates’ Constituency

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued instructions for de novo preparation of electoral rolls with reference to November 1 as qualifying date to have afresh electoral rolls for conducting elections to Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ Constituency.

According to ECI instructions, a public notice will be issued on October 1 appealing eligible graduates to enroll their names in the electoral roll afresh. A person has to apply in Form-18 along with latest passport size photo duly filing up all columns for enrolment and enclosing a copy of applicant’s degree, diploma certificate mark sheet or other requisite document, duly authenticated by the gazetted officer or notary public.

The applicant should be ordinary resident in the Graduates’ Constituency and he must be in possession of the required educational qualifications for at least three years prior to the qualifying date. The applicant can also apply through online in CEO’s website – www.ceotelangana.nic.in, according to S. Pankaja, Electoral Registration Officer.

Since the Graduates’ electoral roll is being prepared afresh, the citizens were informed that mere reference to an entry in the existing electoral roll would not be taken for determining the eligibility of a person for enrolment. In other words, they have to apply afresh in Form-18.

For extending assistance, all RDOs, Tahsildars and Deputy Commissioners were appointed as AEROs, while Deputy Tahsildars and Assistant Municipal Commissioners as designated officers covering nine districts to receive applications in Form-18.

Applications will be received up to November 6 while the draft electoral rolls would be published on December 1 and claims and objections received from December 1 to 31.

Disposal of claims and objections would be on or before January 12, 2021 and final publication of electoral rolls would be on January 18.

