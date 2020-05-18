Fresh openings for jobseekers 

By | Published: 12:10 am 8:12 pm

Hello Jobseekers. After a lot of hardwork and patience you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSME’s, MNC’s. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for job search.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.

Delivery Executive Jobs

Job alert 1:

Company Name: Quess corp

Position: Packers

Location: Hyderabad

Eligibility: Tenth and above, Only males, Age should be below 25years, Immediate Joinings only can apply for this

Vacancies: 50

Contact number: 6303536439



Job alert 2:

Company Name: Swiggy

Position: Pickers

Location: Hyderabad

Eligibility: Basic Communication skills, Area Knowledge, Google Maps Usage

Vacancies: 150

Job alert 3:

Company Name: 2Coms

Position: Delivery Boys

Location: Hyderabad

Eligibility: 10th,12th, ITI , Diploma Any degree

Experience: fresher and experience

Should be comfortable on joining inlock down

Vacancies:100

Contact number:7980822799



Job alert 4:

Company Name: Sufiya Consultancy

Client: Dunzo & Big basket

Position: Delivery Boys

Location: Bangalore

Eligibility: 10th,12th, ITI , Diploma Any degree

Vacancies: 300



Job alert 5:

Company Name: Dmart (Payroll: Quess corp)

Position: Picker & Van Associates

Location: Manikonda, Karwan, Kompally, Kandlakoya

Eligibility: Minimum 10th

Vacancies: 250

Contact number: 6305489865, 9396398400, 7382969496, 9059385888



Job alert 6:

Company Name: Big Basket (Payroll: Quess corp)

Position: Van associates & Packers

Location: Hyderabad

Eligibility: Minimum 10th

Vacancies: 200

Contact number: 7382969496, 7989346101, 9396398400,

Regular Job Alerts

Post 1:

Company: 2Coms Consulting

Position: Retail Sales Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 10yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 2:

Company: Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Consultant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 3:

Company: Byjus (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd)

Position: Business Development Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 4:

Company: Apollo Hospitals

Position: ANM / GNM / BSc Staff Nurse

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 6yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 5:

Company: Visionary RCM

Position: Medical Coder

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: M Sc,B.Sc,B Pharm / D Pharm,M Pharm

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 100

Post 6:

Company: Indian Eagle Pvt Ltd

Position: Content Writer

Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Degree: B.A, MA, ME / M Tech, BE / B Tech

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 5

Post 7:

Company: Omnytrix Integrated Labs

Position: Robotics and Electronics Trainer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B.TECH, Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 8:

Company: Izeal Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: US IT Sales & Recruiter

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 9:

Company: LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 10:

Company: Leo MarComm

Position: Inside Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 8

Post 11:

Company: InfoGrowth Pvt Ltd

Position: Process Associates (Voice & Non – Voice)

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 100

Post 12:

Company: Matrimony.com

Position: Telesales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 13:

Company: Blue Star Limited

Position: Shop Sales Representative

Location: Andhra Pradesh

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 15

Post 14:

Company: G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 20 yrs

Vacancies: 1000

Post 15:

Company: Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems

Position: Diploma Engineer Trainee

Location: Shamshabad, Telangana

Degree: Diploma

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max.2 yrs

Vacancies: 12

Post 16:

Company: Solvintsolutions

Position: Business Development Intern

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max.20 yrs

Vacancies: 100

Post 17:



Company: Avonflex Private Limited

Position: Helpers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max.2 yrs

Vacancies:

Post 18:

Company: BPO Convergence

Position: Customer Care Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max.2 yrs

Vacancies:

Post 19:

Company: Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: Principal Software Engineer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1 yrs – Max. 6 yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 20:

Company: Aditya Info

Position: Dot Net Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max.2 yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 21:

Company: Whiteapron E-edu commerce Pvt Ltd

Position: Marketing

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: MBA

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max.2 yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 22:

Company: RR HR MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Position: Helper (Section Assistant)

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: 10th,< 10th,ITI

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max.20yrs

Vacancies: 50

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com