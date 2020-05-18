Fresh openings for jobseekers 

Hello Jobseekers. After a lot of hardwork and patience you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSME’s, MNC’s. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for job search.
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.
Delivery Executive Jobs
Job alert 1:
Company Name: Quess corp
Position: Packers
Location: Hyderabad
Eligibility: Tenth and above, Only males, Age should be below 25years, Immediate Joinings only can apply for this
Vacancies: 50
Contact number: 6303536439
Job alert 2:
Company Name: Swiggy
Position: Pickers
Location: Hyderabad
Eligibility: Basic Communication skills, Area Knowledge, Google Maps Usage
Vacancies: 150
Job alert 3:
Company Name: 2Coms
Position: Delivery Boys
Location: Hyderabad
Eligibility: 10th,12th, ITI , Diploma Any degree
Experience: fresher and experience
Should be comfortable on joining inlock down
Vacancies:100
Contact number:7980822799
Job alert 4:
Company Name: Sufiya Consultancy
Client: Dunzo & Big basket
Position: Delivery Boys
Location: Bangalore
Eligibility: 10th,12th, ITI , Diploma Any degree
Vacancies: 300
Job alert 5:
Company Name: Dmart (Payroll: Quess corp)
Position: Picker & Van Associates
Location: Manikonda, Karwan, Kompally, Kandlakoya
Eligibility: Minimum 10th
Vacancies: 250
Contact number: 6305489865, 9396398400, 7382969496, 9059385888
Job alert 6:
Company Name: Big Basket (Payroll: Quess corp)
Position: Van associates & Packers
Location: Hyderabad
Eligibility: Minimum 10th
Vacancies: 200
Contact number: 7382969496, 7989346101, 9396398400,
Regular Job Alerts
Post 1:
Company: 2Coms Consulting
Position: Retail Sales Associate
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 10yrs
Vacancies: 50
Post 2:
Company: Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Consultant
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 3:
Company: Byjus (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd)
Position: Business Development Associate
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 4:
Company: Apollo Hospitals
Position: ANM / GNM / BSc Staff Nurse
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 6yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 5:
Company: Visionary RCM
Position: Medical Coder
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: M Sc,B.Sc,B Pharm / D Pharm,M Pharm
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 9yrs
Vacancies: 100
Post 6:
Company: Indian Eagle Pvt Ltd
Position: Content Writer
Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
Degree: B.A, MA, ME / M Tech, BE / B Tech
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 9yrs
Vacancies: 5
Post 7:
Company: Omnytrix Integrated Labs
Position: Robotics and Electronics Trainer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / B.TECH, Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 8:
Company: Izeal Info Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: US IT Sales & Recruiter
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 9:
Company: LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 10:
Company: Leo MarComm
Position: Inside Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 8
Post 11:
Company: InfoGrowth Pvt Ltd
Position: Process Associates (Voice & Non – Voice)
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 100
Post 12:
Company: Matrimony.com
Position: Telesales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 13:
Company: Blue Star Limited
Position: Shop Sales Representative
Location: Andhra Pradesh
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 15
Post 14:
Company: G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Guard
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma
Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 20 yrs
Vacancies: 1000
Post 15:
Company: Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems
Position: Diploma Engineer Trainee
Location: Shamshabad, Telangana
Degree: Diploma
Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max.2 yrs
Vacancies: 12
Post 16:
Company: Solvintsolutions
Position: Business Development Intern
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max.20 yrs
Vacancies: 100
Post 17:
Company: Avonflex Private Limited
Position: Helpers
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max.2 yrs
Vacancies:
Post 18:
Company: BPO Convergence
Position: Customer Care Associate
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max.2 yrs
Vacancies:
Post 19:
Company: Simple Solutions HRD Services
Position: Principal Software Engineer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1 yrs – Max. 6 yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 20:
Company: Aditya Info
Position: Dot Net Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max.2 yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 21:
Company: Whiteapron E-edu commerce Pvt Ltd
Position: Marketing
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: MBA
Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max.2 yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 22:
Company: RR HR MANAGEMENT SERVICES
Position: Helper (Section Assistant)
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: 10th,< 10th,ITI
Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max.20yrs
Vacancies: 50
