Fresh poll ordered in Mahabubnagar polling station

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission termed the poll conducted at polling station number 198 of Ward 41 in Mahbubnagar municipality on Wednesday as void and directed that a fresh poll be conducted January 24 from 7 am to 5 pm.

It said the two tendered votes were cast by two women from the Muslim community, who came at the last minute. They refused to show their face and started arguing.

Due to number of voters waiting in the line, they were allowed to cast their votes. Subsequently when the real voters turned up for voting, the officials issued them tendered votes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter