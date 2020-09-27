Fresh rains bring hope of filling Singur to FRL

Inflow into the project, has never attained FRL since 2017, increases to 23,000 cusecs

Sangareddy: The hopes of Singur Project attaining full storage level (FRL) after a gap of three years have increased as the inflows to the projects have swelled to 23,000 cusecs on Saturday at 6 pm. The project has never attained FRL since 2017. Singur Multipurpose Project, built across river Manjira at Singur of Pulkal Mandal, is having 23 TMCft storage on Sunday at 6pm against its FRL of 29.91 TMCft.

Though the project has been getting moderate inflows since 10 days, the inflows have reduced to 3,000 cusces by Friday evening. However, the fresh rains in the Manjira’s catchment area have helped to increase the inflows into the project since Saturday morning. Since the river’s catchment area has witnessed 45mm rainfall during the past 24 hours at 8.30am on Saturday, the inflows are expected to be consistent at least for the next couple of days.

However, the inflows have come down to 9,286 cusecs on Sunday evening. Since the IMD is forecasting rains for next four to five days, the irrigation officials were expecting that that project will attain FRL.

