Fresh tenders for pattadar passbooks in TS

Hyderabad: The State Technical Service Department has called for fresh tenders for printing of new pattadar passbooks-cum-title deed for land owners in the State following problems with the agency chosen earlier to execute the work.

The last date for bidders to submit their proposals is March 2.

Earlier, the State government had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Security Printing Press of India for printing and delivery of new pattadar passbooks in the State. Due to some problem, the contract was cancelled, sources told Telangana Today. Subsequently, the government directed the TSTS department to call fresh tenders for printing and delivery of new pattadar passbooks.

The State government carried out a massive land purification and updation of revenue records drive and assured supply of new pattadar passbooks which would include high security features. Based on the government requirement, a tender was called and the MoU was signed but the executing agency expressed inability to meet the demands of the State government.

The TSTS department again called for fresh tenders on February 23. The online bids should be submitted on e-procurement website before 1 PM of March 2 and bids will be opened the same day. To expedite the printing of new passbooks, the TSTS department made it clear that three or more firms will be selected based on the bidding and work will be divided amongst them.

It also mentioned that the L1 bidder will receive 50 per cent of total quantity of work and the rest will be divided among other selected bidders.

New security features

The State government wanted the new pattadar passbooks to have more stringent security features including QR code, finger print unique ID number, Aadhar linkage, farmers bank details, security frame of fluorescent ink which glows under UV light, State logo in gold foil stamping. Besides, it also sought that all pages should have secured background and decoder at an angle depicting the words ‘Government of Telangana’.

The proposed passbook will have 18 statistical data columns – District, Division, Mandal, Village names, Khata number, pattadar name, father or husband name, gender, address, caste, Aadhar number, photo, survey number, subdivision number, extent of land, nature of land and other remarks.