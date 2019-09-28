Fresher’s Day at ICBM School of Business

By | Published: 10:13 pm

ICBM-School of Business Excellence celebrated its Freshers Day at a glittering ceremony at Fort Grand Resort, Shamshabad, on September 27. Over 400 Students were seen enjoying the day filled with some spectacular dance performance, ramp walk, skits and great music.

Chairman, ICBM School of Business, Zarar Ahmed crowned the winners. Naina Loya was crowned ‘Miss Freshers’ while Mohd Ibrahim was crowned ‘Mr Freshers’ at the grand freshers’ event.

Samruddhi and Simran Kaur were the first and second runners up among girls and John and Yogesh stood in the second and third places among boys who contested.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter