Freyr Energy expects more biz this FY

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:01 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based solar energy solutions provider is expecting to do more business this financial year even as it sees individual customers and commercial establishments move towards solar energy for their power needs. The six-year-old company did not see any major impact of Covid-19-induced lockdown on its business and is witnessing an increased demand from individual customers as well as commercial industrial businesses.

“Expect for the month of April, we opened our offices in May and except for the first month which was challenging in terms of supply chain issues and logistics, we have gotten back on track much faster. We are seeing demand from customers go up and people are looking at solar energy as a more cost-effective power source. We expect more business this fiscal and in the first quarter itself we have met our targets. Now our focus is to grow year-on-year and stay focused on cash flows and we are looking at hiring more,” said Saurabh Marda, co-founder and MD, Freyr Energy.

Marda was speaking at the launch of the company’s new application Sunpro+ for customers that lets users get all their solar information needs in one place. In addition, it assesses their requirements, track the progress of their solar installations, monitor the performance of the installations and gives customers regular updates on the performance of the system. It also constantly updates the users on the service support required for their installations on a timely basis.

On the solar industry, Marda said that the utility solar business is on track and in the last three to four years, the average installed solar base is increasing by 1 GW every year. “Customer transition and attractiveness is driving the prices of solar fall down year-on-year,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .