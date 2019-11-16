Friday prayers peaceful in old city of Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Friday prayers passed off peacefully at the historic Mecca Masjid and other mosques in the city amidst massive police presence. City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and Additional Commissioner DS Chauhan along with other police officials supervised the arrangements.

With around 6,000 persons praying at the Mecca Masjid, the Commissioner’s Task Force, Rapid Action Force and local police were deployed at Charminar and Saidabad. Earlier in the day, police detained four activists of Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat in view of reports of a possible protest after Friday prayers.

