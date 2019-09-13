Friday the 13th, the anti-superstition day

By | Published: 13th Sep 2019 12:12 am 10:46 pm

When the Hollywood flick, ‘Friday the 13th’, the first of its 12 series, was released way back in 1980, little did its producers expect that superstition as the main theme of the mainstream cinema could also do wonders at fan-following and box office on a par with any Bond movie. Yes, superstitions have always ruled human destiny, for its worst ends. Friday, the day of Christ’s crucifixion and triskaidekaphobia, the fear of 13 denoting the fateful number at The Last Supper have since centuries been catching banefully the unsuspecting imaginary of the gullible faithfuls.

With the debacle of Ptolemaic model of universe, and the subsequent surge of scientific temper, rational perspective has gained momentum, albeit unsteadily, across the world. And at least, the right-minded intellectuals could commendably designate September 13th as the anti-superstition day in a serious effort to end the reign of tyrannical superstitions and unfounded belief systems.

Self-concocted Divine

Coming to the Indian scenario, it is still agonising to realise that the culture of superstitions, surrounding the self-concocted divine causality, stands out as one of the prime reasons for the continued spate of poverty, ignorance and retrogression in the country. As we understand, the concept of god was conceived by humans as a means of self-assurance, especially in times of difficulties, worries and uneasy discomfort. Associated with the conception, were diverse rituals, traditions, procedures, and customs.

Over the period of history, sentiments of attachments grew in the minds of the people in connection with customs, whether in verbal or non-verbal forms. Social evolution leapt on with an accompanying theomania to such an extent that god became secondary and superstitious rituals became basic in the valuation process. This situation eventually became a habitual routine noticeably in India as far as a majority of the population is concerned. Rituals also multiplied in tune with the increasing number of gods. The earliest forms of fear of god or theophobia seemed to give way to fear of rituals or fear of religiosity. The fear-driven formalities assumed a significant role in the day-to-day life of most Indians.

More Loss, Less Gain

If any critical analysis is made as to what extent the concept of god, or the groundless rituals connected thereof, became useful in uplifting human condition, it glaringly suggests that benefits are not encouraging vis-à-vis costs overall. The investment made by Indians concerning time, costs, energy and intellect towards institutionalisation of religiosity looks unwise and irrational because damage has occurred more in quantity and intensity in comparison to the intentions held.

The number of superstitions increased the number of barriers to unlimited opportunities, which otherwise would have resulted in much of economic progress. For example, restrictions put on crossing the seas during the medieval period created a type of confinement to people without free mobility. Designation of days and times as good and bad disabled the spirit of initiative and entrepreneurship. Monitoring and scanning on the observance of irrational practices escalated the degree of fear in the minds and actions of most people.

The baseless practices took away the physical time and energy whereas the fear of non-observance crippled the mental powers. Even a good phenomenon, like a spiritual perspective, could be distorted by obsessive fear that goes with it. The sacred, spiritual realm and religiosity, as with culture itself, are apparently not immune to such an invasive degree of fear perpetuation.

Differences in practices of different religious groups or sects gave rise to recurring ideological conflicts as festivals used to take place in India more frequently and much more fervently. Such variance also paved the way for physical conflicts as well as fear of conflicts.

Exacerbating Divisions

A report by Pew Research Center in 2017 says that India is ranked fourth worst in religious conflicts, trailing only after Syria, Nigeria and Iraq, from 198 countries surveyed and analysed. As India is already divided into numerous groups by castes and sub-castes, religion exacerbated further divisions.

Modern India has inherited the divisive status of the population as a whole after independence. It is the home of the world’s most significant religious differences in practice and observance of superstitious rituals and this tendency has led to overall disunity orientation among various groups and communities.

Even though modern secularism was adopted by the Indian Constitution to uphold the ideals of ‘Vasudhaivakutumbakam,’ the practical and cultural atmosphere in the Indian society seems to be vitiated on the grounds of occasional hatred and intolerance. The thinking that religion would keep India integrated proved otherwise, as suspicions and prejudices got ingrained to a considerable extent in the public mind.

The independence of the country took its birth in the midst of communal tensions, disturbances and violent riots, which Mahatma Gandhi was only barely able to soothe temporarily. The partition that coincided with the political freedom also witnessed hundreds of thousands dead. Such traumatic memories were retained not only in history but are still replayed in mental images of the public from time to time as per certain events or sudden sporadic events.

As India is far from fully healing its past, the perpetual state of superstitions aggravated the ills of socioeconomic conditions in overcoming the blockades, which have been clouding the minds of the people, especially of the unfortunate youth. Though the Constitution provided for scientific temper as one of the fundamental duties of the citizens, there is much to be done to ensure the spirit of enquiry and ideas of rationalism. Maharashtra and Karnataka have already passed anti-superstition legislations and Kerala is in the process of bringing out its own law. But, are these steps enough? The answer is like the elephant in the room that we deliberately avoid to discuss!

(The author is former DG Cyber Crimes, Bhopal)

