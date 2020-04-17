Friendly banter between KTR, Kavitha leaves Twitteratti in splits

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and his sister, former MP K Kavitha, indulged in a friendly banter, leaving the Twitteratti in splits. While the Minister is well-known for his witty and sharp replies, it was his sister’s turn to outwit him even as several Tweeple eagerly waited for his reply.

It all started when one Sharath Chandra requested Rama Rao to open barber shops post April 20 with the State government set to discuss possibilities of relaxing the lockdown norms to allow a few more essential services. “My wife is eager to try her hand on haircut and if that happens, I have a strong feeling that I will need to stay home even after the lockdown is lifted,” he said, while asking whether the State government has any plans to allow barber shops or salons to open.

@KTRTRS Sir a sincere query: Any thoughts on opening barber shops or salons post 20 Apr? My wife is eager to try her hand on haircut and if that happens I have a strong feeling I’ll need to stay home even after the lockdown is lifted!😳 — sharath chandra (@sharath1390) April 16, 2020

In his witty reply, the Minister cited cricketer Virat Kohli as an example and suggested: “When Virat Kohli could let his wife style his hair, why don’t you?”

Hey, when Virat Kohli could let his wife style his hair, why don’t you 😀 https://t.co/lSnS5WKZ6F — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 16, 2020

The reply left many people in splits who too shared funny responses. However, it was Kavitha who added the icing on the cake. “Annayya .. Bhabi ki kuda chance isthunnava (Brother, are you giving such chance to my sister-in-law as well)?!” she wondered. Her response won the hearts of Twitteratti who appreciated the bonding between the siblings as well as their friendly banter. Many wanted Rama Rao to respond.

Annayya .. Bhabi ki kuda chance isthunnava ?! 😍😀 https://t.co/Qd8HcujJx9 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) April 17, 2020

