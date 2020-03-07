Friends, family greet birthday girl Rhea Kapoor

By | Published: 4:38 pm

Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor who rang in her 33rd birthday on Thursday, the Veere Di Wedding producer received heart-warming wishes from friends and family. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared a stunning picture of his darling daughter on Instagram. He posted: “Happy Birthday to my daughter, my favourite sparring partner & bud @rheakapoor! You inspire me every day to follow my instincts and trust good intentions as unapologetically as you do.

I could go on about all your virtues that make me burst with pride, but suffice it to say that as times goes by; it’s becoming increasingly clear that you’re the boss of all bosses! I love you & I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader as you conquer the world!”

Sonam also sent her greetings on Instagram as she shared a couple of pictures along with the birthday girl. She captioned the post as, “Happy birthday to my soulmate, best friend and sister. You are the backbone of my life and I miss you so so much.. love you Rhee bee.

The life of the party, the smartest girl in a room full of nerds, the sexiest woman at any given time, the best cook in a room full of chefs and the most stylish in a room full of fashionistas. You’re simply the best, actually superhuman. Love you @rheakapoor you make everyone better around you!”

Anand Ahuja also conveyed his wishes to Rhea by sharing a picture capturing Rhea on Sonam and Anand’s wedding day on Instagram and wrote, “RheeBee! [?] … she hides it well but she’s the most giving person I know. @rheakapoor Happy Birthday!”

Actor Malaika Arora penned a sweet wish for Rhea as she shared a throwback photo of the Veere Di Wedding producer. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Bro.” The birthday girl updated her followers about the gifts she received on the special occasion via her Instagram stories. She also received wishes from pals Pooja, Masaba and Karan Boolani.