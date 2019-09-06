Friends launch fundraiser for Indian students who drowned in US

By | Published: 3:43 pm

Hyderabad: Friends of two Indian students, who drowned at a popular tourist spot in Oklahoma while on a foreign exchange programme in the US, have launched a crowd funding programme to meet their funeral expenses.

The fundraiser was launched on crowd funding platform gofundme.com by Prashant Kamineni and five others for the sake of Ajay Kumar Koyyalamudi, 23, and Teja Koushik Voleti, 22. While Ajay was from Sindhanur of Raichur in Karnataka, Teja hailed from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

The two students, who were international students at the University of Texas at Arlington, died on Tuesday at Turner Falls in Oklahoma. According to agency reports, police said they received a call for a person in distress around 10 am and then received a call about a second person in distress at the falls.

Officers found the bodies in the middle of a pool of water about nine to 10 feet deep, and said they believe the second man jumped into the water to save the first but was unsuccessful. According to their friends, the dreams and aspirations of the two, along with those of their families, ended with the tragic accident.

“They are compassionate human beings and will always be remembered by their friends and families. The goal of this fundraiser is to cover their expenses to send the bodies to India, pay off their educational loans and support their families during this hardest hour of their life,” a note for the fundraiser said.

About 3,000 people have so far contributed to the cause, raising about $85,000 out of the goal of $1,25,000.

