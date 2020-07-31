Friendship day over, friend stabs another in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:47 am

Hyderabad: A youngster was stabbed multiple times by his friend with a sharp weapon at Ghouse Nagar in Chandrayangutta in the old city here in the wee hours of Friday.

According to the police, the suspect Shoukath, a resident of Ghouse Nagar and the victim Mohammed recently had a fight over some issue and Shoukath bore a grudge against Mohammed, to the extent that he wanted to eliminate Mohammed.

Both were addicted to substance and alcohol, police said, adding that they had frequent arguments over the last few days.

Officials said Shoukath met Mohammed to discuss about the matter and ended up arguing on Friday morning as well. In a fit of rage, Shoukath stabbed Mohammed multiple times.

Mohammed was immediately rushed to the Osmania General Hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

Chandrayangutta Inspector Rudra Bhaskar said a case was registered and investigation was on.

