From celebs’ wardrobe to yours

By | Sarada Gayathri | Published: 9:47 pm

Actors have been major trendsetters for ages now. Their outfits in the movies and personal life are copied and worn by many followers. From Suman’s white chudidar in ’90s hit Maine Pyar Kiya to the multi-hued saris sported by Sonakshi in R..Rajkumar to Mastani’s golden anarkali in Bajirao Mastani — there have been ‘n’ number of outfits which have become a trendsetter and haven’t been forgotten even today.

But, what if you could buy the actor’s original outfit and not hunt behind for the duplicate ones? ‘Salt Scout’ is an online shopping website where one can shop directly from a celeb’s personal wardrobe. The annual sale called ‘Mi Wardrobe Is Su Wardrobe’, initiated by actor Alia Bhatt, on the website, aims at stocking up on celebrity clothes and auctioning them off.

Many celebs like Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sharma have chipped in and donated their outfits from their wardrobe to this website which raises funds for a good cause. Also, outfits from movies like Rakul Preet’s Aiyaary, Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana are available on the website. The funds raised through these outfits are donated to NGOs and causes like Kerala floods and for saving wildlife.

Recently, Sonakshi has joined this noble initiative and donated clothes from her wardrobe to contribute to ‘Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation.’ The idea of this initiative is to minimise the wastage of clothes and recycle them through other buyers instead. In addition, environmental hazards caused by dumping clothes can be minimised.On the negative side, the outfits sold on the website are highly priced for simple attires. The price range goes from Rs 500 to Rs 25,000.

Apart from outfits, the website also has a range of home decor articles which are colourful and creatively made out of recycled rubber. The funds raised through these home decors go towards recycling rubber and cleaning the oceans. Also, photos of nature and wildlife photographed by Raveena Tandon are sold in the website to support wildlife at Sanjay Gandhi Wildlife Park.