From cleaning to owning Niloufer Café

His is a story of grit, of the determination to fight adversity and of sharing the fruits of success.

If there are many talking and writing about the success of A Babu Rao, it is because he has never kept the success to himself, but has been distributing it in the form of free food for thousands, not for a few days, but for almost 20 years now.

These thousands are those who queue up near the MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre at 7 am daily, waiting in long queues patiently, for the food that Babu Rao himself serves them, without fail every day at 7:30 am.

Why is he doing it? Because he knows what poverty means. It was in the mid ’70s that Babu Rao, born in a small village in the erstwhile Adilabad district, reached Hyderabad, after completing his school education in Chandrapur of Maharashtra.

Doing odd jobs, sleeping on the platform of the Secunderabad Railway Station, Babu says he was taken aback when he came to know that his father had to sell the family’s only cow at a mere Rs 120 to give him Rs 100 for his education. That kept burning in his mind.

In 1976, he took the step that changed his life. He joined as a cleaner in Café Niloufer. Sheer hard work saw him slowly climbing the ladder of success, from cleaner to waiter, then to a tea maker, chef and, later, to be promoted as supervisor.

“From cleaning the floors of the cafe, it was just a matter of time. I was promoted to the position of a waiter, and soon moved into the kitchen where I made the special Irani tea and Osmania biscuits,” he shares.

In just two years, in 1978, Babu signed an agreement with the café owners to run it by himself. Initially, he could only pay the agreed amount to the owners every month. But, he did not give up. After saving enough money, he bought the café in 1993 and has been running it since then.

The hotel, which used to sell around 400 cups of tea a day, went on to sell over 20,000 cups of tea a day after Babu Rao took over. But, success did not cloud his vision.

From his earnings, he began providing free food to over hundreds of people, including patients and attendants, every day in the MNJ cancer hospital situated close to his café.

“I feel offering free food for the needy is a service to God and I do not calculate how much I spend for it. Maybe, this is the reason for the prosperity of my business,” he says.

Babu says people who come from faraway places sleep on the footpath in the night and cook their own food. “I provide them with cooking facilities like stoves. I also supply necessary groceries to patients and their family members so that they cook their food without any hassles,” he adds.

His Good Samaritan nature is not just confined to providing food. Babu also helps family members of cancer patients who die in the hospital. As many cannot afford to take back the body of the patient to their native place, Babu makes transport arrangements to help them.

The café, meanwhile, is still growing in popularity. The 66-year-old Babu Rao, is still at the forefront of everything every day, from giving instructions to cleaners to ensuring that the right ingredients go into the dishes in the right measure, apart from equipping the café with the latest commercial kitchen equipment and best practices.

