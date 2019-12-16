From devotion back to deities

By | Published: 12:51 am 7:12 pm

Devotion means many things to many people. While some devotees offer coconuts or fruits to God, some others offer incense sticks or betel leaves. And then, there are several thousands of people who offer flowers to deities as an expression of their devotion.

But, just after a day when the flowers lose their moisture, and wither away, they are simply thrown out. So, where do these used flowers go? Providing an answer to that is this duo Maya Vivek and Minal Dalmia who started ‘Holy Waste’ where they recycle these flower waste into incense sticks and soaps.

“We came across a video of two guys who were doing this in North India. They picked up flowers from the Ganges and turned them into agarbattis (incense sticks) and compost. This was not done in the South by anybody. We also use a lot of flowers here. Also, being in Telangana and witnessing Bathukamma, we’ve seen flowers being disposed mindlessly. Minal and I share a passion for composting so we thought of trying something with flowers as well,” shares Maya.

“We started it in a small way; collecting flowers that are available in the garden, etc., and dried them to make a powder which is made into an incense stick or soap. Then, we slowly expanded it,” she adds.

Talking about the process these used flowers undergo, Maya shares, “We have tied up with around 35 temples around the city. In a month, we process around 3,000 kilos of flowers which are transported from these temples and dargahs. We are also tying up with markets like Monda market and Gudimalkapur market for this. Also, people who have celebrations call us for collection of flowers. These flowers are then segregated by the women who dry them under the sun for a few days. The dried flowers are then powdered and used in whatever product that we want to make.”

The powdered flowers are rolled into incense sticks or made into soaps. As dry flowers lose their fragrance, they add natural fragrance oils for incense sticks and essential oils for soaps as they are therapeutic and also beneficial for the skin.

Holy Waste is operated by an all-women team of 12 who manually segregate the flowers and also roll the powder into incense sticks. “There are 10 women who work with us full-time in the unit while the other two take work from home and do it during their leisure time. This is something we are now coming up with. We train you, you make it and we’ll buy it back from you. We also want to cater to the real disadvantaged people who cannot by any means be employable otherwise,” says Maya.

Going forward, the duo also plans to work with women who have been rescued from Jogini system and human trafficking. “We are encouraging such rehabilitated women to come work with us. We’ll train them in collecting flowers and making agarbattis and buy it back from them. These are initiatives that we might be implementing from mid-January,” she adds.

The products made in the Holy Waste unit are sold in some niche stores in the city. They also receive orders through their Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/holy.waste.9.

