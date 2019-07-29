From education to cinema

By | Published: 9:48 pm

A celebrity from the field of education coming to the film industry may be certainly a strange thing, since education and cinema are two contradictory things. But, still, the present times are witnessing paradigm shifts altogether. The name Koneru Satyanarayana is synonymous with education in engineering sector. Having gained a strong foothold in the field of education, Koneru Satyanarayana has decided to take the plunge into the world of cinema.

His first film as a producer in the direction of Ramesh Varma, Rakshasudu is slated for release on August 2. On the occasion, Satyanarayana shared his experiences in a chitchat with the media. “What I learnt from the making of Rakshasudu is that if we do meticulous homework at the script level, the production part gets eased out. With tremendous keenness towards every detail of the 24 crafts involved in shaping up a film, I worked out the process with utmost care and concern,” he shares.

The Tamil version of Rakshasudu excited Satyanarayana beyond measure, who then decided to bag the rights and immediately take it to the sets in Telugu. “The hero, Bellamkonda Srinivas, and the director, Ramesh Varma, are the best choice without any hesitation. Both of them lived up to the expectations, rather excelled themselves for sure. Ramesh Varma’s previous film Ride inspired me a lot, which, in turn, made me choose him to direct this movie. I can say that he did a wonderful job with this project,” he explained.

Later, in a fitting reply to a query, he said that his son was instrumental in his choosing the film industry as another field they want to venture into. “An emphatic message is embedded in the story which will enlighten the audience. Though I shared the investment for the film Genius, Rakshasudu will be my first film as a solo producer. The entire process served to teach me several attributes of cinema. My hard-earned experience in the field of university management guided me to imbibe the intricacies and nuances in the business of cinema,” he added.

In the course of time, Satyanarayana is contemplating to start a University of Entertainment in Hyderabad which addresses multiple segments of arts and crafts to help bring out the best out of the students according to their individual hobbies and passions. He said that he has been toying with the idea of this kind of university, which will probably be the first and foremost in India.