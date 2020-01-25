From impossible to I’m Possible

By | Published: 9:22 pm

At an impressive and glittering hi-tech function, Dr Hari Prasad, the cricketer-turned-high-profile administrator, released his book I’m Possible. Prasad spoke of his journey from an aggressive batsman to a doctor before becoming the group president of Apollo Hospitals thanks to his mentor Sangeetha Reddy and Godfather Prathap C Reddy.

The 55-year-old Hyderabad Public School product said his life is full of lessons learnt from the mistakes. He stopped playing cricket abruptly after making his Ranji Trophy debut for Hyderabad when he was still in school, along with former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, at Kothagudem to become a doctor. “He was an outstanding talent,’’ said Azhar at the launch.

He elaborated on how he won his case in Supreme Court to get a seat in Government medical college. He could have continued his journey in his own hospital run by his father but Pratap Reddy took Hari Prasad as a specialist in Anaesthesia and Critical Care. His enthusiasm, passion and commitment to healthcare helped him come up through the ranks at Apollo Hospitals. But, there was sudden twist and turn in his glowing career because of chain-smoking and severe diabetes. He was diagnosed with leukaemia.

According to Pratap Reddy, Prasad braved it with a smile. After a full recovery, he came back a changed man.This book will be a great motivator to young people, felt Pratap Reddy. Coming in to give a big thumbs up to Prasad’s book among others were Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, former CM of combined State Kiran Kumar Reddy, Azharuddin, the two DGPs of TS and Andhra (Mahendra Reddy and Gautham Sawang), CV Anand, PV Sindhu and actor Sanjana.

