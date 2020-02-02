From learning lessons to winning awards

By | Published: 12:16 am 8:58 pm

Rational thinking helped a Sanskrit poet to win Padma Shri. Besides learning Sanskrit lessons from his mother, he has begun his most favourite profession of writing at the age of seven. It is the story Sribhashyam Vijayasaradhi, who has been selected for Padma Shri Award in the Literature and Education category.

Born on March 10, 1936, in Chegurthi of Karimnagar, Vijayasaradhi pursued initial education in Urdu medium and then shifted to Sanskrit. Narsimhacharya and Gopamamba are his parents. The 83-year-old Sanskrit poet shared his life journey — right from learning Sanskrit lessons from mother to winning Padma Shri award — with Sunday Scape.

What was your reaction when you were informed about being chosen for the Padma Shri award?

I received number of awards in the past but I never had such kind of excitement. For the first time in my life, I was extremely excited when I came to know about Padma Shri since it is the most prestigious award. It is a great honour to language and region.

When have you started writing and what was your first work?

Though my initial education was in Urdu medium for a brief period, later I continued my entire education in Sanskrit in Warangal, and Tirupati Sanskrit colleges. I learnt initial Sanskrit lessons from my mother Gopamamba, who is an inspiration and everything for my writings. Though I started writing at the age of seven, it has taken a lot of time to reach a position due to my rational thinking.

Sharadha Padakinkini is my first book. Though I wrote more than 200 books, Mandakini, Bharatha Bharathi, Rochismathi, Praveena Bharatham, Raasakeli and a few others accorded more reputation for me. I became a famous personality with Mandakini and Bharatha Bharathi books. Steps that need to be taken for Indian integrity, patriotism and change in the society have been discussed in Bharatha Bharathi.

A number of students have been pursuing their PhD on the book in various universities across the country. There is a lesson in Intermediate Sanskrit on Roopa Suktham. Meanwhile, Praveena Bharatham is one of the text books in some universities.

Which is your favourite book among your writings?

Mandakini is my favorite writing, which accorded more reputation for me. Literacy community used to call me as ‘Mandakini’ poet.

Explaining about his award, Vijayasaradhi said he got ‘Maha Kavi’ award from the first Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Ayyadevara Kaleshwar Rao at the age of 23. Besides Vachaspathi by KK Birla Foundation in 1997, he was honoured with ‘Maha Mahopdhyaya’ by Rastriya Sanskrit Vidhyapeet in 2018. Telangana government also honoured him with ‘Vishista Sahithi Puraskar’ in 2017.

