From running houses to Zilla Parishads

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Adilabad: Until a few days ago, they were homemakers. But their life sees a turnaround in just a couple of months as they are now Zilla Parishad chairwomen. Thanks to the posts that were reserved to women in Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts.

Little did Nalla Bhagyalaxmi know that she would once become Mancherial Zilla Parishad chairperson. In April last, she was declared the nominee of the TRS for the post after Chennur Assembly seat was given to MLA Balka Suman. She contested from Kotapalli ZPTC and registered a victory and on Saturday, she became ZP chairwoman with the party winning 13 of the 16 ZPTCs in the district.

Bhagyalaxmi used to be a homemaker when her husband Odelu was serving as the legislator of Chennur. She had to enter politics when the party wanted to compensate her husband for sacrificing the Chennur seat. “Politics is new to her. I need to train her in addressing public meeting and pressmen. She had studied class X,” Odelu told ‘Telangana Today.

So is the case with Korupalli Vijaya Laxmi, Zilla Parishad chairwoman of Nirmal district. Wife of Ram Kishan Reddy, Farmers Agriculture Coordination Committee Chairman, she forayed into politics as the ZPTC, from which she had won, was reserved for women. Her candidature was okayed by the TRS, considering the contribution of Ram Kishan to the growth of the party in Nirmal.

Though Kova Laxmi is a former legislator, she was a homemaker before venturing into politics. Daughter of ex-minister K Bheem Rao, she was crowned with a key post after losing December election by a slight margin. She was unanimously elected ZPTC of Jainoor mandal before being chosen as Kumram Bheem Asifabad district’s ZP Parishad Chairwoman.