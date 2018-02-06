From the small screen to the glittering silver screen

By | Published: 11:12 pm 9:21 pm

Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Vidya Balan, what do these three actors have in common? Well, the answer is very clear. Beginning their career with the television and then making a huge mark on the big screen. Let us take a look at their TV careers.

Vidya Balan

The Radhika of Hum Paanch, her character was nerdy. There were three actors who played this character and Vidya Balan was the second of them. The clumsy and preoccupied Radhika who has her trademark hearing-aid won everyone’s heart with her simplicity.

Shah Rukh Khan

The king Khan was part of not one but many TV series. Fauji, Circus, Dosara Keval and Dil Dariya are the serials that he featured in. Portraying different characters across genres is what made people take notice of his acting abilities.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Who doesn’t remember the sober and perfect Manav from Pavitra Rishta? He would do anything for his wife and family. In spite of people being mean and cruel to him, Manav stays true to them. Sushant started his TV career with Balaji Telefilms’ Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. From being the TV’s mos to the versatile actor on silver screen, life has been going great for him.