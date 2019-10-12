Frontal outfits of Maoist misleading students: Anjani Kumar

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV), allegedly a frontal organisation of the CPI (Maoist), was misleading students in the State and trying to attract them to their ideology, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said here on Friday.

The Commissioner’s remarks came two days after three members of the TVV were arrested by the police from the city and adjoining Mahbubnagar district in two cases. The City Police along with the Gadwal Police had conducted searches at the house of TVV State president Madelleti at Nallakunta. A case was registered against him after incriminating material was found from his house. Two of his associates were arrested by the Gadwal police on Wednesday.

Anjani Kumar said there were several cases registered against TVV and that it was a ‘hardcore frontal organisation’ of the CPI (Maoist). “This organisation is trying to misguide youngsters especially students. It is now being given a new name ‘New Democratic Revolution’. They are forming small groups and penetrating professional groups including of minorities, students, professors and lecturers to spread their ideology and get recruits or support. The police will not allow such illegal activities,” he said.

During the recent search and seizure operations, the police found incriminating documents including threatening letters to educational institutions. “It was found that they are trying to extort money from educational institutions. A letter written to top Maoist leader Haribhushan was also found. Some internal correspondence between different cadres and revolutionary letters were also found,” he said, adding that some CDs and DVDs too were seized. A case has been booked by the Nallakunta police.

“After obtaining permission from court, we will analyse the content. In order to have a specialised investigation, the SIT of the Detective Department will take up the case and an officer of the rank of ACP will investigate the case,” said the Commissioner, who also warned ‘frontal organisations’ of Maoist groups against misleading students in the State and appealed to the citizens to avoid interacting or supporting banned organizations.

The Commissioner said the CPI (Maoist) was banned by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The Telangana government under the Telangana Public Safety Act had also renewed its ban in August on the CPI (Maoist), he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter