Frontline Staff brave all odds at containment zones in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: These days, as M Veeragiri steps out of his home to go to work, his family members are a worried lot. For the last fortnight, Veeragiri, a Sanitary Field Assistant (SFA) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been performing duties in a containment zone.

Ever since the State government set up containment zones in the city to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, sanitary workers, police constables and healthcare workers are working tirelessly in the zones, braving all the risks involved in their duties.

“One cannot come up with excuses and skip duties at this juncture. It is our responsibility and service to the society,” says Lakshman Rao, a police constable manning a containment zone in Rajeev Nagar, Yousufguda.

The task of sanitary workers, SFAs and healthcare workers is challenging as they have to deliver essential commodities at the doorsteps of residents in containment zones.

An exclusive WhatsApp group is created involving residents from the containment zone. Contact numbers of the nodal officers, SFAs, healthcare workers, supermarkets, kirana stores, medical shops etc are shared in the group.

When residents need any assistance or any commodity, they place orders online or call the supermarkets and the same is delivered at the containment zone. Before delivering at the doorstep, the packs and even domestic LPG cylinders are sanitised with disinfectants as a precautionary measure.

All the sanitary workers and other staff are provided with masks, gloves, headgear and protection kits while attending to duties.

“For me, it is a sense of satisfaction to serve the society during this critical period. It is very challenging. Though they are worried, my family is extending all support,” says Veeragiri, who is deployed at Rajeev Nagar.

Health workers check the health status of residents in the zone and counsel them as well. ASHA workers and ANMs check blood pressure and diabetes levels apart from the general health of the residents, especially family members of Covid-19 positive cases and their immediate neighbours.

“At times, people do not cooperate with us. It is a kind of social stigma for most that makes them not to cooperate with us. After counselling, many realise the importance and then slowly welcome us,” says an ASHA worker working at a containment zone in Jayanti Nagar, Yousufguda.

The personnel manning, monitoring and extending help for residents in a containment zone work in shifts. An ambulance is placed to attend to any medical emergency and a goods vehicle is arranged for delivering vegetables and other groceries at the apartments in the zone.

Each team consists of a SFA, sanitary workers, health workers and police personnel. One team performs its duty from 6 am to 2 pm and the other takes over and works till evening. Similarly, a team of police constables, work from 9 am to 9 pm and the other works overnight till next morning.

