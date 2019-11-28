Frontline workers remain isolated in India

By | Published: 8:38 pm

One in four frontline employees in India don’t feel connected to their head office and three in four such staffers are miles away from reaching out to the executive class, a “Workplace from Facebook” report said on Thursday.

The report titled “Deskless Not Voiceless” by Workplace, an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, looked at disconnect between how Indian frontline workers communicate and collaborate with their counterparts in a company’s headquarters.

The study, which surveyed more than 1,200 business leaders and frontline employees in Indian businesses with more than 100 employees, concluded that there is a gap between how managers and frontline staffs communicate and get work done.

Nearly all (95 per cent) of frontline employees said their company has internal communication barriers and they lack the tools, means and context to share new ideas with their employers.

Frontline workers say one of the biggest barriers (60 per cent) to sharing ideas internally is that they must report everything through their immediate manager.