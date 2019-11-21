Frozen 2 answers the unanswered questions of the past

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Six years might have elapsed since Frozen first lit up the screens, but for many, both kids and adults, imageries from the movie remain fresh. Now, the central characters – Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Swen are here, embarking on journey to save the kingdom of Arendelle.

Frozen-2 begins with the kingdom leading a peaceful life under the Queen Elsa. However, all that gets shattered when a strange voice calling Elsa plays with her mind. And in her urge to discover the source of the voice, Elsa brings to life the four magical elements fire, water, air and earth alive and ends up disrupting the peace of Arendelle.

Looking for the voice source and to bring peace back to Arendelle, Elsa with her gang go all the way to an enchanted forest that has been locked with thick mist because of what happened 34 years ago. The journey into the forest turns out to be a fascinating as she makes friends with the four magical elements – fire, water, air and earth, and discovers there is a fifth element that can bring harmony not only for Arendelle but also Northuldra, a group captured in the forest. During all this time, Kristoff looks for a chance to propose Anna with a ring that he carries secretly.

In a way, Frozen-2 is a beautiful portrayal of Elsa’s journey, the unravelling of mysteries and discovering hidden secrets. The secret behind the voice and her magical powers keeps one glued to the movie and not to forget the special effects, artwork and design which is beyond amazing. The sisters, Elsa and Anna again strive to save the kingdom with Elsa’s powers and sisterly love. Elsa’s powers were considered to be too much to handle in Frozen, but this time, the question is if they are enough to fight the circumstances.

Coming to the dubbing, for the first time ever, you do not find it weird to watch an English movie in Telugu. It could be because of the known voices of Nithya Menen (Elsa), Priyadarshi (Olaf), and Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara for young Elsa. Priyadarshi does a splendid job as Olaf. He is a very strong element of comedy in the film with his Telangana slang and timely jokes.

It all ends at the same point again in Frozen-2. Sisterly affection, love, woman power and humanity, that has become the trademark for the Frozen franchise.

