‘Fruit-bearing trees only way to end monkey menace’

By | Published: 1:29 am

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday stressed that raising of wild-fruit species in forest areas is the only way to curb the monkey menace.

Talking to District Collectors during a meeting at Komatibanda near Gajwel, the Chief Minister said 27 varieties of wild-fruit bearing trees were being raised in the forest areas of Komatibanda, Singaipally and Nentur in Gajwel Assembly constituency with twin objectives of reviving forest area and also curbing the monkey menace. He said the forest areas at Komatibanda and Singaipally would soon become a food court for monkeys in the constituency. Once these tree varieties start bearing fruits, Rao said monkeys would return to forests forever.

The Forest Department planted Budda Darmi, Tuniki, Neredu, Eetha, Neem, Banyan, Pig, Morri, Gumpena, Seethapal, Regu among other wild fruit-bearing saplings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .