Fruit market to come up on the outskirts of Warangal

By | Published: 5:56 pm

Warangal Rural: A new fruit market with all modern facilities will come up soon on outskirts of the city. Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy said that the State government had already sanctioned Rs 6.50 crore for setting up the market for the benefit of the traders as well as the consumers. He added that they were scouting for the suitable land for the proposed market. As a part of it, MLA along with Geesugonda Tahsildar Kanakaiah and others has inspected the government land in the third division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) (on the outskirts of Gorrekunta) on Thursday. He directed the revenue officials to survey the land and demarcate the boundaries.

Official sources said that there is an extent of more than nine acres of the government land available. However, there are some legal disputes over the land. But the officials made it clear that they would sort out the legal issues and see that the land would be allocated for the fruit market. The MLA has also directed the GWMC staff to clear the bushes in the identified land immediately. He also asked the municipal engineers to make the proposals ready for laying the road till the identified land from the R&B road. It may be added here that Chief Minister K Chandarshekar Rao had already promised to sanction fruit market, vegetable market, fish and meat market for Warangal city. Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard committee chairman Ch Sadanandam, local corporator Lingam Mounika and others accompanied the MLA.

