Fruity, flavourful and bubbly inside

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 9:43 pm 9:57 pm

This is the era of women, and women entrepreneurs of the city are the biggest testimony to it. Madhuri Ganadinni, the founding partner of the Tea Planet, has proven her mettle by redefining the tea experience in the city. Taking a bold step of offering something unique to hardcore chai drinkers in a place which has a strong presence of Irani chai was Madhuri who started The Tea Planet.

Tea is the most consumed beverage, which has always been central to the core identity of Indians but, sadly, it never enjoyed the same status as that of coffee or other beverages. The Tea Planet identified this issue and devised a café style tea parlour to introduce the younger generations with a new way of drinking tea. Madhuri and her husband, who is a tea enthusiast and educator, have travelled around the globe to explore different varieties of tea and then decided to start their parlour. The Tea Planet has 12 stores spread across five cities and has become a major hangout place for the young crowd.

With a menu that has over 50 varieties of tea served in cold, hot and bubble tea variants, The Tea Planet’s ‘Bubble tea’ is the most loved item. Bubble tea is milk-based tea from Taiwan and The Tea Planet was the first to launch it in Hyderabad. Madhuri shares that she believes in indigenous production and hence all The Tea Planet products are made in India from the scratch. They are the only company that manufactures all bubble tea-related products right here in Hyderabad.

“I have travelled across the globe to explore tea, its history, and various aspects involved. While on one such trip to China, we realised how important it is for the tea industry in India to crusade domestic production and to focus on local manufacturing,” Madhuri says. For people who want to taste something different, this would be the best option, she adds. Among the most popular variants in The Tea Planet are Nutty Taro bubble tea, Bubblegum bubble tea, Sulaimani chai, Kashmiri kahwa and more.

Though Madhuri was into tea business from 2009, she started The Tea Planet in 2016, and says “planning is very important when you get into food industry”. We were the first to introduce this kind of concept in Hyderabad and now many competitors have entered the market. However, our USP lies in the unique way we serve people. Our prices are also quite reasonable,” says Madhuri who takes pride in the most special Ginger tea they offer the customers, besides the healthy variants like Green tea, Jasmine tea, Himalayan tea, and Tulsi tea.